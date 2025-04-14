Boston Energy empowers women to pursue careers in wind

Leading wind power specialist, Boston Energy, has underlined its commitment to empowering women to pursue careers in the wind energy industry.

Through its Women into Wind campaign, Boston Energy is supporting more women to enter the rapidly-growing sector and fostering greater gender diversity within the workforce.

The initiative aims to encourage more women to consider careers in wind energy by offering hands-on training, mentorship, career development, and opportunities to help women thrive and lead in this field.

Boston Energy works internationally, supplying skilled technicians to global wind farm developers and operators. The company has worked on more than 100 offshore and onshore wind farms across the world since 2012, with its technicians working on more than 6000 turbines from pre-assembly and installation to maintenance.

The most recent research from the International Renewable Energy Agency found that just 21% of the global wind industry workforce is made up of women, with only 8% holding senior management positions.

Boston Energy is committed to playing its part in changing this, by supporting women to enter the industry and benefit from the many highly-rewarding and exciting opportunities available working in wind power.

As part of this commitment, female Boston Energy team members recently attended a careers event, staged by the Humber-based Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) partnership, to showcase careers available to women in the industry.

The WiME event, held in Grimsby, a major hub for offshore wind, featured a session aimed at schools and colleges, to capture the imagination of girls and young women beginning their career journey, as well as an open session for women of all ages and backgrounds, who may be considering a career change.

Boston Energy’s People Manager, Sarah Shires, said: “At Boston Energy, we believe that diversity is key to driving innovation and progress, particularly in industries like wind energy, which are essential for our sustainable future.

“Through our Women into Wind campaign, we’re dedicated to providing the mentorship, training, and opportunities needed to help women thrive and lead within this exciting sector. Our commitment goes beyond recruitment; we aim to create a supportive environment where women can not only enter, but excel, in the wind power industry.

“Through our participation in events like the WiME careers day and the implementation of our Women into Wind initiative, Boston Energy continues to promote diversity and inclusion. Attending WiME events is crucial for us because it allows us to connect with and inspire the next generation of talent, especially women, to pursue careers in wind energy.

“We recognise that building a diverse workforce is not only essential for driving innovation, but also critical for sustaining growth and success in the renewable energy sector. By engaging in these events, we reinforce our commitment to shaping a more inclusive industry that reflects the diverse perspectives needed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

As a leading provider of technical labour, services and training to the global wind energy industry, Boston Energy is at the forefront of supporting the full lifecycle of onshore and offshore wind farms.

The business works alongside leading names including Siemens Gamesa, Vensys, GE, SSE and Vestas to supply highly qualified and experienced professionals.

Embracing a ‘one team’ philosophy, Boston Energy’s technicians integrate seamlessly with customers’ teams to provide high-quality support with an unwavering commitment to safety excellence.

Boston Energy provides fully-funded, high-quality technical training covering a range of Global Wind Organisation-approved courses to provide entrants to the industry with the skills and opportunities to start their journey in wind.

Attending events such as WiME is just one of the ways Boston Energy connects with women of all ages to showcase the exciting opportunities in the wind industry and increase female representation in the sector.

The team also works with schools and colleges to capture the interest of girls from a young age. With pupils now choosing their GCSE options from as young as 13, opening their eyes to the possibilities in the engineering field at an early age is crucial. Boston Energy regularly shares success stories from its female team members, helping to combat common misconceptions and creating role models for the next generation of talent.

Targeted recruitment schemes are also implemented to make women feel more included and welcome in the industry, with gender neutral language used to make job adverts more accessible.

Competent Technician, Rebecca Hansen, joined Boston Energy just over a year ago is currently working on the Lynn and Inner Dowsing wind farm in the North Sea, with client Siemens Gamesa.

She said: “I think a lot of people feel that jobs like these are ‘men’s jobs’ and may be too difficult for women to do, but I think that’s a huge misconception.

“There’s no stopping women doing a job in a male-dominated industry – we can do just as well, if not better, and the satisfaction for me in doing so, is just as good as the other benefits the job brings.

“I’m very glad to have stepped out of my comfort zone and taken this chance. It changed my life – so to other women thinking about it, I’d say ‘why not take that chance too?”

Boston Energy’s dedication to diversity extends beyond gender, as the company actively supports individuals transitioning from various backgrounds, including armed forces leavers and professionals from other industries, through its Transfer to Wind programme.

The initiative leverages transferable skills, providing comprehensive training and facilitating seamless integration into the wind energy sector. Open to both men and women, the programme further enhances Boston Energy’s efforts to bring more women into the industry by providing a helping hand to those looking to change careers.

