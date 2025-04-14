Decade of blocked onshore wind farms cost £900 million in economic output

Clean electricity which could be used by 1.6 million homes and the creation of 370 new jobs per year was missed because of England’s de facto ban on onshore wind farms, according to analysis from independent advisors Turley.

The policy, which was introduced in 2014 by the previous Conservative government, allowed a single local objection to block wind farm development in England between 2014 – 2024. The decision led to the immediate rejection or withdrawal of 54 planning applications for onshore wind in England during that time.

Turley’s analysis estimates that around 2.3 GW of onshore wind power could have been generated during the decade the policy was in place.

The Labour government announced it was lifting the de facto ban in July 2024 and has now set itself the target of achieving 27 – 29 GW of onshore wind power by 2030 across the UK.

However, the impact of the policy extends beyond renewable energy generation. According to Turley’s calculations, the restrictions have cost £900 million in economic output while local communities who could have benefitted from the investment missed out on up to £11.5 million per annum in Community Benefit Funds.

While England faced these restrictions, other UK nations progressed with their onshore wind farm development. Scotland approved projects totalling 8.1 GW capacity, while Northern Ireland and Wales totalled 0.7 GW and 0.5 GW, respectively.

Nicola Riley, Senior Director, Net Zero Infrastructure, Turley, said: “The de facto onshore wind ban has left the government lagging behind with its renewable energy generation pipeline. The latest policy change is a positive step forward as we are already seeing a shift in mindset at local political level and amongst communities. But policy change isn’t everything.

“Despite the de facto ban not being in place in Wales and Northern Ireland, only a small amount of onshore wind developments have been approved over the last decade. More needs to be done to overcome issues affecting onshore wind projects, such as transport and grid connection capacity.

“Lifting the de facto ban is only the first step and it is good to see positive changes to the connection regime as part of the broader Clean Power Plan 2030. Equally supportive local policy is needed and it is essential for Government, local authorities, industry leaders and community stakeholders to collaborate, which will result in a much more streamlined and proportionate decision-making process.

“This collaboration will create a more positive environment for applications to be made and projects delivered – producing renewable energy, jobs, community benefit funds, and economic stimulus.

“Transforming ambition into action requires a concerted effort and commitment from all parties involved.”

