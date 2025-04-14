Dogger Bank wind farm signs contract with Seaway7 confirming turbine installation vessel

Dogger Bank wind farm has signed a contract with Seaway7, part of the Seaway7 Group, to charter a second turbine installation vessel to support the ongoing delivery of the offshore wind farm off the coast of England.

This contract signing follows on from the earlier reservation agreement between Dogger Bank wind farm and Seaway7, announced in December 2024.

Under the contract, the Seaway Ventus jack-up installation vessel will commence turbine support and installation work of GE Vernova Haliade-X offshore wind turbines at the Dogger Bank site in mid-2026.

This contract represents additional work for Seaway7 at the Dogger Bank development where the company already has the contracts for transport and installation of the monopile foundations and transition pieces on all three phases of the project, with the works on Dogger Bank A complete and the works on Dogger Bank B substantially complete.

Turbine installation and commissioning work is continuing at Dogger Bank A, with completion of the first phase of the offshore wind farm expected in 2H25.

When fully complete, Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of powering around 6 million UK homes annually.

Dogger Bank wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%). SSE Renewables is leading construction of the project on behalf of the three joint venture partners. Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

