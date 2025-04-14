RES submits wind farm planning application

A planning application for the 13-turbine Mynydd Maen wind farm, located approximately 1 km west of Cwmbran and 2 km east of Newbridge in South Wales, has now been validated by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

Submitted by British renewable energy company RES, the proposed Mynydd Maen wind farm, which lies within a Pre-Assessed Area for Wind Energy identified in Future Wales: The National Plan 20401, would be capable of generating clean, low-cost electricity for around 55 000 homes.

The construction of Mynydd Maen wind farm is estimated to deliver £26.3 million into the Welsh economy, with £3.6 million injected into the local area. It is also predicted to support eight jobs during the operational phase as well as deliver more than £37 million in business rates to Caerphilly and Torfaen County Borough Councils over its 35-year operational lifetime. The project would also provide a community benefits package to help to secure long-term economic, social and environmental benefits; this could include RES’ local electricity discount scheme (LEDS) which provides an annual discount on the electricity bills of properties closest to participating renewable energy projects.

Graeme Kerr, Project Manager for RES, said: “We have spent the last few years proactively engaging with the local community and stakeholders to really understand people’s views on our proposal. The feedback, along with extensive environmental and technical surveys and assessments, has helped to inform and shape the final design for the wind farm.

“Our team has worked hard to ensure the wind farm would sit sensitively within the landscape, whilst avoiding areas of deeper peat and potential archaeological features.

“Furthermore, the wind farm, if consented, could also deliver biodiversity net benefit through measures including restoration and management of dry heath, bracken control, pond creation, and improving the condition of wet heath areas, an important habitat for birds and invertebrates.”

The Welsh government has set targets for Wales to meet the equivalent of 100% of its annual electricity demand from renewable sources by 2035 and to achieve net zero by 2050. As such, projects like Mynydd Maen wind farm can play an important role in helping the Welsh Government achieve its net-zero target.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.