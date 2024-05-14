Danish Energy Agency releases plan for Bornholm Energy Island

The Danish Energy Agency has released its Plan for Program Bornholm Energy Island, which sets out the framework for the future energy island at Bornholm and adjacent coastal areas.

The Bornholm Energy Island will have a capacity of up to 3.8 GW and will consist of an offshore wind farm south of Bornholm as well as high-voltage installation on Bornholm and Zealand.

Based on a strategic environmental assessment of the plan and consultation responses received, the Danish Energy Agency has assessed that it is possible to adopt the Plan for Program Bornholm Energy Island.

The Danish Energy Agency has adjusted the planning areas to accommodate environmental issues and planning restrictions in the area, such as bird protection areas, defence areas, and ship traffic routes.

A number of meetings were held in 2021, 2022, and 2023 in connection with consultation periods, where the public, stakeholders and authorities have submitted ideas, proposals, concerns and asked questions about the draft plan and the environmental assessment.

The plan sets the overall framework for future construction projects for Bornholm Energy Island. The plan alone does not allow for the construction of facilities.

The Danish Energy Agency's decision can be appealed to the Energy Complaints Board for a four-week period until June 10th 2024.

Next steps:

Land facilities: In parallel with the Danish Energy Agency's planning and environmental assessment process, Energinet, which is the developer of Bornholm Energy Island’s onshore facilities, is carrying out an environmental assessment for the facilities on Zealand and Bornholm, as well as submarine cables between the two station facilities.

Offshore tender: The Danish Energy Agency is currently preparing the upcoming tender for offshore wind for Bornholm Energy Island.

