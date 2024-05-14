The Nordex Group reveals positive 1Q24

The Nordex Group has released its sales rates for 1Q24, confirming a sales growth and an earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 3.3%, and has established its full year guidance.

The company has confirmed a strong order intake of 2.1 GW, a 29% growth in sales year over year. The EBITDA of 1Q24 has reached €52 million.

The company erected a total of 227 wind turbines in 13 countries with an aggregate output of 1103 MW in 1Q24. In 1Q23, 276 wind turbines with an aggregate output of 1319 MW were installed in 19 countries. In terms of installed capacity (in megawatts), 71% was attributable to Europe, 19% to Latin America, 10% to the rest of the world. As a result of an improving orderbook, sales in the Projects segment rose by 32.3% to €1413 million in the reporting period (1Q23: €1068 million). The Service segment also continued its positive trend with an increase in sales of 9.3% to €166 million (1Q23: €152 million).

Production output in turbine assembly was 199 turbines (1Q23: 217 units) with a nominal output of 1171 MW (1Q23: 1078 MW). The Company produced 313 rotor blades (1Q23: 233 units) with external suppliers manufacturing an additional 726 rotor blades (1Q23: 888 rotor blades).

Order intake (excluding the Service segment) grew to €1765 million (1Q23: €917 million), with total nominal output increasing to 2086 MW (1Q23: 1021 MW). This order volume was entirely attributable to eleven countries, with Germany, South Africa, and Lithuania as the largest individual markets. The order book in the Projects segment grew to €7.3 billion by the end of the quarter (1Q23: €6.5 billion). The order book in the Service segment increased by 13.6%, from €3.4 billion to €3.8 billion. The total order book for both segments thus came to €11.1 billion (1Q23: €9.9 billion).

