ScottishPower Renewables renews agreement with Enspec

ScottishPower Renewables has signed a four-year maintenance framework with Enspec Power Ltd for annual maintenance services of reactive compensation equipment installed across a number of its wind farms in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

Headquartered in St Helens and with bases in Manchester and Washington in the north east, Enspec Power will carry out annual maintenance on ScottishPower Renewables’ statcom transformers, shunt reactors and capacitor banks at a number of its operational wind farms.

Joe Mitchell, Operations and Maintenance Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “With an operational portfolio of over 3 GW, which is enough to power the equivalent of over 2.1 million homes, the servicing and maintenance of our assets and all associated equipment is paramount, for the efficient operation of our network, and critical in enabling us to deliver against our performance commitments.”

“We’re pleased to be working with Enspec Power again to ensure the performance of our installations is maximised whilst supporting the UK supply chain.”

Tony Cook, Enspec Powers’ Director of Site Services, commented: “We’re delighted to be continuing our work with SPR, and helping them to continue to provide reliable power to their customers.”

“Reactive compensation equipment is essential for windfarms to generate and export green electricity.”

“Enspec prides itself on proactive maintenance to ensure the reliability and resilience of these expensive assets allowing them to operate safely and efficiently throughout the operational life of the windfarm. We look forward to building on our strong working relationship with SPR.”

The agreement covers equipment installed on SPR’s Carland Cross, Clachan Flats, Wolf Bog, Lynemouth, Beinn Tharsuinn, Beinn an Tuirc II, Mark Hill, Dun Law Ext, Arecleoch, and Kilgallioch wind farms – which, together, have a combined capacity of over 576 MW from 292 turbines, enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 360 000 homes.

