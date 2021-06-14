Vestas receives order from DIF Capital Partners

Vestas has secured orders from DIF Capital Partners for four projects in Poland, all awarded in Poland’s second auction round from 2019, cumulatively totalling 108 MW in capacity.

The four projects are Pruszcz (70 MW), Markowice (26 MW), Piaski (8 MW) and Wyszki (4 MW). The Pruszcz and Markowice projects are located in Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodeship, while the Piaski and Wyszki projects are situated in Wielkopolskie Voivodeship.

Across the four projects Vestas will supply and install 52 V100-2.0 MW turbines, as well as two V90-2.0 MW turbines. These orders build on the more than 2.6 GW of installed wind capacity that Vestas has already delivered in Poland.

Vestas will provide service for the projects through 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreements, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the projects.

Turbine deliveries for all four projects are expected to begin in 2021, while commissioning for all projects will be completed by the end of 2022.

