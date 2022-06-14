Iberdrola completes commissioning of Mikronoros wind farm

Located in the province of Rhodope, Thrace, Northern Greece, the Mikronoros wind farm has commenced operations, having been fully energised and connected to the grid.

Iberdrola adds 33.6 MW of new clean capacity to its portfolio with Rokas Renewables in Greece, bringing the total installed capacity to 315 MW.

The complex consists of eight V150 wind turbines with 4.2 MW unit capacity, a hub height of 105 m, and a rotor dia. of 150 m.

Works at Mikronoros began in 2021 but ceased during March - July due to environmental restrictions and in August due to fire risk, and then the project’s schedule was affected by the particularly adverse winter in the area bordering Bulgaria.

Construction of the wind farm and access roads was carried out by Greek company Faraday. Engineering company HITACHI (formerly ABB) was responsible for the civil works and electromechanical assembly tasks at the existing Patriarchis substation, which was totally renovated, and an outdoor gas insulated system (GIS) replaced the existing AIS infrastructure for connection to the 150 kV grid, owned by the transmission grid operator (IPTO).

It is worth mentioning that the project contributed to the enhancement of the Greek Power Transmission network communications infrastructure by means of fibre optics installation at the transmission line and new equipment in the adjacent substations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.