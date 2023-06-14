PGE and Ørsted select suppliers of offshore substations for Baltica 2

“The signing of the contract for offshore power stations for Baltica 2 is another key agreement within the project. The project is gaining momentum and has clearly entered the phase of finalising further important contracts necessary for the development of the Baltica offshore wind farm. Substations will be delivered for the Baltica 2 stage of about 1.5 GW capacity which is planned to be commissioned by 2027. Our goal is to build new, green generation capacities in the Baltic Sea with a planned total of 2.5 GW by 2030 which is of great importance for strengthening Poland’s energy security,” commented Wojciech Dabrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

“The signing the contract for offshore power stations is an important milestone for the project which brings us closer to delivering Poland’s largest ever renewable energy project – an offshore wind farm that will produce enough green energy to cover the power consumption of approximately 2.4 million Polish households. We are pleased to entrust the consortium SEMCO Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction with the design, manufacturing and commissioning of power stations for the first stage of the Baltica offshore wind farm,” added Agata Staniewska-Bolesta, Managing Director of Ørsted Offshore Poland.

PGE and Ørsted expect to commission Baltica 2 (1.5 GW) by the end of 2027 and Baltica 3 (1 GW) by the end of 2029. Location decisions (PSzW) and environmental decisions have already been issued for both stages. Applicable contracts with the transmission system operator, pertaining to the connection to the network, as well as laying and maintaining the cables (PUUK) have been signed as well. The projects have received contracts for difference (CfD), and the decisions on the individual level of support have already been issued by the European Commission and the President of the Polish Energy Regulatory Office.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.