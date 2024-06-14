RES receives approval for Storåsen wind farm

RES has received approval for Storåsen wind farm by Ånge municipality in the municipal council. Storåsen, which consists of 24 turbines, will contribute a total of 500 GWh to the energy mix in SE2 – which corresponds to 50% of the energy supply for Ljungaverk’s hydrogen plant.

“We are very happy about the municipality’s decision to support Storåsen. In recent years, we at RES have become a player to be reckoned with in Ånge and we are deeply committed to the green development that the municipality is undergoing. Our commitment started with Björnberget and Gubbaberget wind farms, but today we develop wind, battery storage and green hydrogen in the municipality,” said Rasmus Adelswärd, project developer at RES for Storåsen.

The municipal approval means that the municipality supports the location of the park and considers that the use of the land for wind power is appropriate. In a next step, official permission from the county administrative board is awaited before the park can be built.

“By supporting Storåsen, Ånge municipality is making an important and responsible decision. In order to secure the electricity production that we need, it is necessary that we all help each other and do what we can in our respective positions. We now hope that more municipalities follow Ånge’s example and not only enable development in their own regions, but also help Sweden towards an increased, stable and sustainable energy supply,” added Matilda Afzelius, CEO of RES in the Nordics.

“The project area has very good wind conditions and does not include areas of national interest, nature reserves, or areas with similar protection. The site is well suited for wind power and follows the guidelines in Ånge municipality’s master plan. The majority of the project area is designated national interest for wind farms, an aspect that is of great importance when assessing whether a location is suitable,” continued Adelswärd.

Storåsen wind farm will supply renewable energy to Tovåsen grid station, which in turn will be the hub for the two large scale hydrogen plants that RES is developing in Ånge. The energy production from Storåsen corresponds to half of the energy needs for Ljungaverk’s green hydrogen plant.

In addition to the increase in green electricity production in the area, the Storåsen wind farm contributes significant local values. During the development and construction of the park, for example, an increase in jobs is expected, more precisely one job per four turbines. From development and throughout Storåsens, the village also gets to take part in RES Powerbank, RES’ own concept for sponsorship and village funds.

“Ånge municipality has a vision of becoming a hub for green energy and the approval of Storåsen is another piece of the puzzle to get there. The combination of a large production of renewable energy, a strong grid connection and green hydrogen production creates a huge attraction for new industrial establishments and thus jobs. The total investment level of the projects that RES has developed and is developing in Ånge is SEK 20 – 30 billion. This is a brilliant example of how renewable development can create local value,” concluded Afzelius.

