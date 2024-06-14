SSE Pacifico secures public funding for Japanese floating offshore wind demonstrator

A development consortium in which SSE Pacifico is a member has been awarded funding for a 30 MW floating offshore wind demonstration project in Japan.

The news comes following a competitive process under the Green Innovation Fund (GIF), established by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and announced by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) which administers the fund.

SSE Pacifico, which is 80% owned by SSE, is partnering with development consortium lead Marubeni Offshore Wind Development (MOWD) and other local partners in the successful bid.

Located off the southern coast of Akita Prefecture in the north of Honshu, Japan's main island, the demonstration project would be developed in water depths of up to 400 m, making it one of the deepest offshore development sites in the world. The consortium plans to develop two 15 MW demonstrator offshore wind turbines to be deployed with semi-submersible floating foundations.

The consortium will now work on progressing the project subject to reaching key milestones. If it proceeds to construction, the project would help pave the way to future growth in Japan’s and international floating offshore wind development in deep-sea areas.

Success in this bid process will allow SSE Pacifico, alongside key development consortium partners, to build a greater understanding of deploying floating offshore wind energy technology in Japan, a key target market for offshore wind growth with the world’s sixth largest seabed area.

Dai Karasawa, President of SSE Pacifico, said: “We’re delighted our consortium has been successful in the GIF auction in Japan. This demonstration project will play a critical role in enhancing real world knowledge about deploying floating wind at such depths, not only in Japan but globally. It further enhances SSE’s standing in floating wind technology and builds on our strong collaboration with Marubeni on the Ossian floating wind project in the UK.”

Japan’s GIF has been established to support the country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, while accelerating the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy and enhancing Japan's competitiveness in the global market. The GIF provides financial support for businesses and projects that focus on innovative technologies and solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The fund targets various sectors, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable industrial processes. The GIF also aims to foster research and development, demonstration projects, and the commercialisation of new technologies up to FY 2030.

