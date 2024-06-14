Vestas secures German offshore wind order

Vestas has received a firm order for RWE’s 660 MW Nordseecluster A offshore wind project in Germany, ref. Vestas’ Company Announcement 11/2024 of 14 June 2024.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases – Nordseecluster A and B. For the first phase of the project, Vestas will be supplying 44 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also service the assets under a 5-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity, for which Vestas and RWE currently have a conditional order agreement in place for 60 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines.

“We are pleased to be involved in this pivotal project for Europe’s offshore wind industry which is also a reflection of our commitment to promoting clean energy solutions. Vestas remain dedicated to leading the shift towards a more sustainable future,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Our thanks go to RWE for the great collaboration over several years to make this project happen, our entire team is looking forward to delivering the Nordseecluster."

“We are very pleased to enter the execution phase for our Nordseecluster A project - which itself is already a great achievement. Many thanks to all involved. Now all focus is on delivery and we are excited about the future cooperation laying ahead of us,” added Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer, RWE Offshore Wind.

The Nordseecluster is located around 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Wind turbine delivery for the Nordseecluster A is expected to take place in 2026.

