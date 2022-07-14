CIP and Tokyu Land Corporation partner to develop offshore wind

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV K/S (CI IV), and Tokyu Land Corporation (TLC) have announced a joint partnership to develop the Aomori South offshore wind project, located in northern Japan.

TLC and CI IV have established a new joint venture company, Aomori South Offshore Wind GK, which is developing the site in anticipation of participating in the upcoming auction.

A joint project team is leading the development of the project, drawing on TLC’s strong track record of revitalising local communities and extensive renewable energy expertise in Japan, and CIP’s strong capabilities in offshore wind development and the procurement and financing of large scale renewable energy projects across the globe.

The shareholders and project team are working in close collaboration with local stakeholders and communities, with a focus on ensuring substantial benefits to the local and regional economy.

The Japanese government is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, and between 30 - 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.