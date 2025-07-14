Energiequelle commissions two Enercon wind turbines for repowering project

As part of the repowering project in Raßlitz, Saxony, Energiequelle has commissioned two Enercon E-160 wind turbines.

These new turbines replace the previous E-58 models and feature a hub height of 166.6 m and a capacity of 5.56 MW each. This upgrade increases the energy output eightfold. The projected annual energy yield of the new turbines is around 40.8 million kWh, which is enough to supply more than 10 000 households with green, carbon dioxide (CO2)-free electricity – a significant step forward for the energy transition in the region.

The commissioning of the new wind turbines followed a long and challenging planning process. The first planning steps by Energiequelle GmbH began back in 2013 and progressed with the signing of the lease agreements in 2017. It took another seven years before the potential site was designated as a priority and suitable area for wind energy in the regional development plan. With the establishment of planning rights in 2020, Energiequelle was able to submit the permit application under the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG), which was approved in autumn 2022. The official declaration of completeness for the application, multiple changes to planning regulations due to Saxon legislation, and growing resistance to wind energy expansion in the state of Saxony were just some of the hurdles that had to be overcome.

A particularly demanding task was the construction of a dedicated substation, as Fabian Musall, Head of Project Management at Energiequelle’s Dresden office, explained: “After participating in the Federal Network Agency’s tender and receiving the maximum award, we were informed that the originally planned substation was no longer available due to increased capacity. We had to quickly mobilise all resources to build our own substation.”

This effort was successful, and since 20 June 2025, the energy generated by the wind farm has been reliably fed into the public grid.

The wind farm has been sold to Encavis AG, a leading European renewable energy producer. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar installations, and battery storage systems.

