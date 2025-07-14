RWE, a global leader in offshore wind, has celebrated the grand opening of its ‘Grimsby Hub’, a new state-of-the-art offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) facility, located at the Associated British Port’s Port of Grimsby.

A formal launch event was hosted at the site on 9 July 2025, attended by the CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, Sven Utermöhlen, as well as industry representatives, local businesses, and leaders from local authorities. The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches, and guided tours showcasing the innovative technologies that operate the facility.

The Grimsby Hub is also home to RWE’s new UK centralised control room (CCR), which has been set up to provide 24/7 monitoring to RWE’s UK offshore wind farms and can provide services such as marine co-ordination, turbine operations, alarm management, high voltage monitoring, and emergency response services with a team of 12 operatives.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, responded: “As part of RWE’s ongoing expansion in renewable energy, the Grimsby Hub represents a significant leap forward in our offshore operations. It serves as a critical platform for collaboration with local businesses, supporting regional growth and advancing a net-zero future for the UK.”

The Grimsby Hub is already generating significant economic benefits locally, employing over 90 full-time equivalents. By 2027, the Hub is expected to employ around 140 RWE staff and create approximately 60 new locally sourced jobs through the development of the CCR and ongoing offshore operations. This growth will also support indirect employment opportunities across the region.

As well as housing the maintenance teams supporting Triton Knoll, the new facility will also welcome the operations team for RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm, located 195 km from the nearest point on the UK’s North East coast.

RWE chose Grimsby as the location for its new O&M facility due to its proximity to the company’s existing and future offshore wind projects. In addition, thanks to its deep-water quayside, the site is well suited to the use of service operations vessels required to maintain wind farms located far from the shore.

This multi-million-pound investment by RWE is its latest in the region, emphasising the company’s continued long-term commitment to the UK’s east coast and its communities. It also helps spotlight the region’s importance as a cornerstone of the nation’s offshore wind sector with RWE’s Grimsby Hub at its heart.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!