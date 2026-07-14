PNE Group wins tender in France for the Oinville-Saint-Liphard wind farm

The PNE Group has been successful in the latest tender in France.

In a highly competitive tender round, PNE France was one of the eleven winning developers and the Oinville-Saint-Liphard wind farm was selected among 39 awarded projects (representing a total capacity of 808 MW). A total of 144 bids with an aggregate capacity of 2.38 GW participated in the 11th tender under the PPE2 programme.

The project in the Centre-Val de Loire region consists of four wind turbines with a total capacity of 22 MW.

Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG, commented: “We are very pleased that we were able to prevail in a highly competitive tender. This once again demonstrates the excellent work being done by our French team on the ground. Following the sale of the Romescamps wind farm, this is the next success for us within just a few days in one of our most important core markets and once again confirms our strategy.”

After a nearly year-long pause following the tender in July 2025, in which PNE France was able to secure the Chéry and Romescamps projects, the French government announced the relaunch of tenders in early April 2026, shortly after publishing the multiannual energy plan, PPE3. The timing was exactly right, as the Oinville-Saint-Liphard wind farm had been approved in May, just in time to submit in this tender. The approval was granted in only 15 months.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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