Dominion Energy has installed the 50th monopile foundation for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia offshore wind (CVOW) project 33 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, keeping the project on schedule to hit the company's target of 70 – 100 monopiles set into the sea floor during the first of two installation seasons that run through the end of October.

CVOW, the largest offshore wind project under construction in the US, will consist of 176 turbines that will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660 000 homes and is expected to generate fuel savings of US$3 billion for customers during the first 10 years of operation. Construction remains on schedule to be complete in late 2026.

“Our on-time, on-budget CVOW project proves that regulated offshore wind works in the US,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's Chair, President and CEO. “Offshore wind is critical to our all-of-the-above approach to provide our customers with affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy.”

The monopile foundations, which are being staged at Portsmouth Marine Terminal, are single vertical, steel cylinders manufactured by global leader EEW SPC and are being installed into the sea floor to support the wind turbine generators. Consistent with the project construction schedule, Dominion Energy will continue to install monopiles through the fall of 2024 and resume installations in May 2025.

Offshore wind's economic development and jobs benefits are transformative for?Hampton Roads?and the Commonwealth. More than 800 Virginia-based workers – nearly 670 in the?Hampton Roads?region – have been engaged on the CVOW project or with other businesses supporting CVOW. More than 1000 local jobs will be needed to support ongoing operations and maintenance of this facility after the project begins commercial operation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!