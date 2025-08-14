Green Marine UK expands business with Roving Eye contracts, equipment, and vessel acquisition

Green Marine (UK) Ltd, a leading provider of integrated marine services to the renewable energy and offshore sectors, has announced the acquisition of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), survey equipment, vessel, personnel, and contract agreements from the long-established Orkney-based Roving Eye Enterprises Ltd.

This strategic expansion enhances Green Marine’s operational versatility and reinforces its position as a go-to contractor in the aquaculture, marine energy, offshore cable, and marine construction sectors, providing subsea surveys and inspections in UK and European waters.

It builds on a long-standing relationship between the two firms involving the joint delivery of several high-profile marine energy projects in addition to the installation of Microsoft’s Project Natick subsea datacentre at Billia Croo.

The acquired assets include a range of ROVs and specialised survey equipment to compliment Green Marine’s existing suite of latest subsea technology and high performance ROVs. These additions enable greater operational reach, enhanced data quality, and improved subsea intervention capabilities. The purchase of the multi-purpose catamaran, Athenia, a proven platform for survey and ROV operations ideally suited for aquaculture and inshore work, adds further flexibility to Green Marine’s growing fleet.

In addition to the physical assets, Green Marine has taken over a portfolio of call-off agreements, contracts, trading name, and associated goodwill, reinforcing its strong presence in the marine survey market. These ongoing client relationships and projects provide continuity for Roving Eye’s customers while strengthening Green Marine’s position as the trusted go-to marine services provider.

Jason Schofield, Managing Director of Green Marine, responded: “The acquisition of Roving Eye Enterprises’ ongoing business, equipment, ROVs, and vessel is a strategically important move as we expand our services in the subsea survey sector. These additions will complement the substantial investment Green Marine recently made in the state-of-the-art survey equipment in 2025. This move reflects our ongoing investment in expanding our capabilities as offshore operations grow more demanding and dynamic.”

The newly acquired assets will be rebranded and integrated into Green Marine’s operations, with upgrades planned to further enhance its subsea survey capabilities. Ensuring seamless continuity, Green Marine has already completed a pipeline survey contract using a combination of Roving Eye and Green Marine assets, plus personnel to deliver pipeline ROV inspections, as well as structural visual surveys.

Roving Eye Enterprises, which has been providing survey services across a range of commercial missions from Orkney since 1997, expressed their confidence in Roving Eye and Green Marine’s new chapter.

Roving Eye Enterprises Ltd owner, Keith Bichan, concluded: “Over the years, Roving Eye has built a reputation for delivering high-quality subsea survey, ROV, and cable support services across a wide range of marine projects. The Athenia, our equipment, and our experienced personnel have been at the heart of that success. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and are very pleased to see our operations, assets, and client relationships transition to Green Marine – an organisation that shares our values and drive for marine excellence. I look forward to working with the Green Marine team during the transitional period to ensure a smooth handover and continued service delivery for our clients.”

Founded in 2012 and based in Stromness, Orkney, Green Marine has built a strong reputation for delivering specialist marine contracting services, with a focus on marine renewables, subsea cable operations, offshore wind, decommissioning, and offshore engineering. The company’s personnel, services, and vessels are recognised for reliability and efficiency across the UK and European maritime sectors.

This acquisition marks another step in Green Marine’s mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions across the full lifecycle of offshore energy infrastructure.

