Macquarie Asset Management finances Finnish onshore wind platform

Macquarie Asset Management, via its managed funds, has provided a €51 million second lien financing as sole lender to an onshore wind platform located in Finland.

The eight operational onshore wind farms with total capacity of 218 MW are located across Central-South Finland. They are owned by funds managed by Taaleri Energia, a Helsinki-based renewable energy fund manager. Taaleri Energia manages five private equity funds, which together hold a 9.1 GW portfolio of wind, solar, and battery assets in Europe and the US.

The €51 million financing will support the onshore wind platform to partly re-finance its existing debt, with highly bespoke terms structured to provide flexibility.

Chantal Zhu, Senior Vice President at Macquarie Asset Management, said: “As Finland transitions to a carbon-neutral society, onshore wind will play a considerable role to help facilitate this commitment. We are delighted to provide a bilateral tailor-made financing to this onshore wind platform, which we believe is well-positioned to navigate the evolving Nordic power market environment.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!