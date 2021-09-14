Ampelmann signs contract with Guangdong Safety New Energy

Ampelmann, the Dutch offshore access provider, has signed its first contract offshore China. The company will provide the A-type gangway, one of its flagship systems, to Guangdong Safety New Energy for the offshore wind works off Guangdong province, China. It was able to secure this project with the support of its local partner in the region Leading Marine (HK) CO. Limited.

In line with the need for a global energy transition, many governments have set ambitious targets for generating green energy, and so has China. In the Guangdong area, where the project with Ampelmann is located, China plans to install 10 GW by 2030, which is part of the plan to achieve 40 GW nationwide by that same year.

By the end of October 2021, Ampelmann will provide the A-type on the client’s new 60 m Service Operation Vessel (SOV) named ‘MV Guang An Yun Wei 88’. It will be first the SOV equipped with a motion compensated gangway in China. The system will enable the safe and efficient transfer of personnel at Guangdong Yangjiang offshore wind farm, which is the largest wind farm in Guangdong and is located 40 nautical miles offshore where turbines will be installed at a depth of around 40 m.

Guangdong Safety New Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangdong Yuean Shipping. Their venture with Ampelmann will be for a minimum period of six months and could possibly be extended for another half a year. The project will mark Yuean’s first step in the offshore wind operations and maintenance sector. In addition, it will be the first time a proven full motion compensated gangway is used in a Chinese offshore access operation.

To further improve the efficiency of offshore operations, the company provides multiple services to maintain technical reliability and increase workability. Services include 24/7 operations support and digital tools that give their clients insight into the workability of their operations.

