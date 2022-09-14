Vestas wins 43 MW wind project order

In partnership with Mercury, Vestas has secured a 43 MW order for Kaiwera Downs wind farm in New Zealand. The project will feature 10 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will deliver a 30-year active output management 5000 service and maintenance agreement (AOM5000) to optimise energy production, while providing Mercury with long-term business case certainty for the wind farm.

“We are pleased that Vestas and Mercury’s portfolio continues to expand in New Zealand’s promising renewable energy market. Kaiwera Downs wind farm reinforces our common vision of decarbonising New Zealand’s energy network together,” said Jan-Daniel Kämmer, Vice President Sales of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

“As the world’s largest installer and maintainer of wind energy, Vestas is proud that valued customers, like Mercury, continue to choose our leading technology and capabilities across construction, grid integration, and service,” said Danny Nielsen, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. “Kaiwera Downs wind farm will build on our current Australian and New Zealand installed base of approximately 5 GW, allowing us to continue to offer our best-in-class energy solutions for our customers and local communities.”

While featuring the largest rotor diameter in New Zealand, it is also the first wind project to be constructed on the South Island since 2015 and will be Mercury’s first wind project since Turitea wind farm was announced in 2019, which is also a partnership with Vestas.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to occur in 2Q23, with commissioning to commence 3Q23.

