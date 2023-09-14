BayWa r.e. awards Nordex Group with 141 MW Spanish order

The Nordex Group has obtained an order from BayWa r.e. to supply and install 24 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in Spain. The order also includes a 25-year Premium Service contract for maintenance of the turbines.

The Cluster Rueda Sur wind farm will be installed near Zaragoza in the autonomous region of Aragón in the north of Spain. The farm is being developed by BayWa r.e. together with the Spanish company CEAR. The Nordex Group will install the turbines with 5.9 MW installed capacity on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 m as of summer 2024. Commissioning is scheduled for spring 2025.

"We would like to thank BayWa r.e. for their trust in our technology and that, after recently winning projects in Scotland and France, we can now continue to advance the energy transition in Spain with BayWa r.e. as well," said Patzi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"To date, the Nordex Group has sold turbines with a capacity of more than 3.8 GW on the Spanish market. Of these, 3.18 GW are in operation, the rest are under construction,” added Francisco Ceudo, Nordex Sales Director for Spain. “With a share of 45 percent, we led the sales market in Spain last year. Against this background, the order placed by BayWa r.e. now spurs us on all the more."

Steve Packwood, Regional Director Wind Projects EMEA at BayWa r.e.: “We are excited to carry out this milestone project together with our long-term partner Nordex in one of the key markets for the energy transition in Europe. Large-scale wind farms like Rueda Sur play such an essential role for achieving vital climate targets and are important drivers when it comes to reinforce rural development, sustainable transformation and job creation in the country,” commented Steve Packwood, Regional Director of Wind Projects EMEA at BayWa r.e.

