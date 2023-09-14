Full Circle signs maintenance service agreement with Foresight Group

Full Circle Group, an independent, multi-brand O&M provider, has announced the extension of its full-scope maintenance service agreements with Foresight Group, a sustainability-focused global asset and investment manager. The deal covers all of Foresight’s EWT direct-drive turbines in the UK, across 14 sites throughout England, Scotland, and Wales, extending the existing 10-year agreement out to 20 years.

Full Circle’s services will support operational efficiency and availability of the fleet, helping to extend the lifespan of the turbines. The extension comes as the turbines reach the end of initial 10-year service agreements following their installation with the turbine manufacturer, EWT, whom Full Circle demerged from in May 2021.

The updated contract covers all preventative and corrective maintenance services, remote monitoring and control, inspections, servicing and replacement of main components, and an availability guarantee. Full Circle consistently delivers an outstanding average annual availability.

Billy Stevenson, CEO of Full Circle Group, said: “We know that good monitoring and maintenance can make a big difference for an asset owner, by ensuring that turbines keep producing and downtime is kept to an absolute minimum. We are delighted that Foresight Group has recognised the value that we’ve added over the past decade and agreed to continue working with us for a further 10 years throughout the UK.”

Chris Tanner, Partner at Foresight Group, said: “Full Circle has become a trusted partner of Foresight Group and helps us to optimise the financial returns from our wind assets in the UK and protect their long-term value, by preventing issues before they arise and rapidly addressing them when they do. We are pleased to be able to continue our relationship with the team for another decade.”

Full Circle maintains approximately 400 turbines throughout the UK, offering 24/7 remote monitoring and with available technicians based across seven service regions around the country.

