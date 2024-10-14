Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds secures grid connection for floating offshore wind farm

KF Wind, a floating offshore wind project being developed off the coast of Ulsan by Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power, has secured a transmission service agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) for a total of 1125 MW of clean power to be injected into Korea’s national grid.

The agreement covers the first phase of the project, East Blue Power (375 MW) and the second phase, KF Wind (750 MW) with the interconnection point for the project located at KEPCO’s Shinonsan onshore station in Ulsan.

Austin Park, KF Wind's Project Director, said: “This agreement marks a very important milestone in the development of KF Wind and a major step forward to-wards getting the project ready for construction.”

KF Wind is actively making progress in the development of its sites after achieving approval of the Environmental Impact Assessments, from the Ministry of Environment, Trade and Industry. Upon completion, the Ulsan floating offshore wind farm cluster, that includes KF Wind, and totalling around 6 GW, is expected to become the world’s largest floating offshore wind area, significantly contributing towards Korea realising its carbon neutral targets.

KF Wind is a project being developed off the cost of Ulsan, South Korea. It is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (66.7%) and Mainstream Renewable Power (33.3%). The project is currently in advanced development stages with exclusive rights of development through two Electric Business Licences (EBL) obtained in 2022. With a 1125 MW installed capacity the project has two phases; the first phase is East Blue Power (375 MW) and the second phase is KF Wind (750 MW). KF Wind has secured its Environmental Impact Assessment approval from the Ministry of Environment for the totality of the two-phase project, and it has completed its geo-technical survey for the first phase of the project, East Blue Power.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!