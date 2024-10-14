Suomen Hyötytuuli accelerates energy production with new wind farms

Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy has significantly increased its wind power production when the Oosinselä wind farm in Satakunta and the Alajoki-Peuralinna wind farm in Ostrobothnia are put into production. The combined power of the parks is about 185 MW and the annual production is about 500 000 MWhr, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of about 25 000 households.

The completion of the parks will almost double Suomen Hyötytuuli's electricity production capacity and will contribute to the achievement of Finland's climate goals, which the company actively promotes by developing and producing wind power and investing in new wind farms.

The Oosinselkä wind farm, built in the area of Pori and Eurajoki municipalities, consists of fifteen power plants with a total power of about 90 MW and an estimated annual production of about 250 000 MWhr. Construction of the Oosinselkä wind farm began in 2022. Vestas Wind Systems is responsible for the wind farm's power supply.

The power of the 14 power plants of the Alajoki-Peuralinna wind farm located in the municipalities of Perho and Kyyjärvi in North Ostrobothnia is about 90 MW and they produce about 250 000 MWhr/y of electricity. Construction of the Alajoki-Peuralinna wind farm began in 2021. The wind farm's power plants have been supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB.

In both wind farms, the KVR contract was carried out by Infra Builders Oy, the main transformer supplier is Hitachi Energy Finland and the substation supplier is Eltel Networks Oy.

"The implementation of the projects was delayed e.g. due to the consequences of the COVID pandemic and the Russian war of aggression, as well as the fire at Hitachi's Vaasa transformer factory, there were enough challenges. Now both projects have been completed with honour, for which we thank all the parties involved in the projects", stated Harri Suutari, the director responsible for construction projects at Suomen Hyötytuule.

Suomen Hyötytuule has nine wind farms in production in Satakunta and Ostrobothnia. In addition, the company's biggest project so far, the Siikajoki wind farm in Ostrobothnia, consisting of 38 power plants, is under construction. The Siikajoki project is expected to be completed in early 2025. The company also has several onshore wind power projects in project development. When the Siikajoki wind farm is put into production, the production capacity of Suomen Hyötytuuli will be around 650 MW and the annual production will exceed 1900 GWhr.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!