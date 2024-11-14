Capital Dynamics selected for UK energy investment

Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, has announced that Border to Coast Pensions Partnership (Border to Coast), the largest Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pool, has committed £48.5 million to Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy UK Fund.

This marks the first commitment within Border to Coast’s innovative UK Opportunities portfolio on behalf of its Partner Funds. This investment will fund the construction of new renewable energy infrastructure, including the fund’s first four onshore wind investments in Scotland with a combined capacity of 193 MW – enough to power 46 000 homes upon completion.

“From the outset we said our UK Opportunities proposition would focus on adding value through financing the build of new infrastructure and our first commitment on behalf of Partner Funds delivers just that. Capital Dynamics offers not only a strong investment opportunity, but also the ability to have a tangible impact on the future pipeline of renewable energy infrastructure that the UK sorely needs if it is to reduce its reliance on oil and gas and meet net zero goals.” Stated Joe McDonnell, Chief Investment Officer, Border to Coast.

Barney Coles, Co-Head of Capital Dynamics Clean Energy, added: “We are delighted that Border to Coast, through its UK Opportunities strategy, has joined our global institutional clients in committing to our Clean Energy UK Fund. By doing so, Border to Coast continues its leadership in supporting the UK's transition to a net zero energy system, while also benefitting from our unique approach to delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns and positive local impact.”

Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy UK Fund invests in renewable energy projects, primarily in onshore wind and solar. For each project, the Clean Energy Team secures long-term, fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs), offering stable returns with strong downside protection.

Other major UK pensions funds, including Strathclyde Pension Fund, Merseyside Pension Fund and further UK LGPS investors have also joined other large global institutions in making significant investments in the fund, recognising the opportunity for strong long-term, risk-adjusted returns while supporting the UK’s energy transition.

Since 2010, Capital Dynamics has invested directly in UK Clean Energy, acquiring 30 projects with a combined gross capacity of over 560 MW. These initiatives not only enhance Clean Energy capacity and offset carbon emissions but also positively impact local communities. In 2023 Capital Dynamics contributed GBP 242 000 to local causes through its wind and solar assets in the UK through via Community Benefits Funds.

As an early signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), Capital Dynamics is a recognised industry leader in responsible investing, receiving the highest marks from the UNPRI in multiple categories, including a 5-star rating for Clean Energy. In 2024, Clean Energy and Infrastructure VIII SCSp (CEI VIII) Fund was awarded Infrastructure Fund Sector Leader status in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment, receiving 5-Star GRESB Ratings and a near-perfect score of 99 out of 100 at both Fund and Asset Level, along with top rankings in multiple performance benchmarks.

