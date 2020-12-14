Neoen sign Finnish wind deal

Neoen, one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing producers of exclusively renewable energy, has announced the signature of a new power purchase agreement (PPA) with the consortium formed by Heineken, Philips, Signify and Nouryon.

This 10-year contract covers a capacity of 126 MW. The electricity and the Guarantees of Origin are to be produced by the future Mutkalampi wind farm in Finland, co-developed with Prokon and owned by Neoen.

The park spans the regions of Central and Northern Ostrobothnia in Western Finland. The total capacity of the park initially announced at 250 MW will be increased to 404 MW, making it one of the largest in Finland. The PPA with Heineken, Philips, Signify and Nouryon is scheduled to commence in 3Q2023. With this new wind farm, Neoen’s installed capacity in Finland will exceed 500 MW.

With Google already a customer, the production of the Mutkalampi wind farm will be sold to five international companies – a promising foray into the burgeoning European corporate PPA market.

