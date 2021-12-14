ENOVA acquires wind farms from EWII

Wind pioneer ENOVA has bought two wind farms with a total capacity of 26 MW from Danish energy supplier EWII. In Görlitz, Saxony, Germany, the 18-MW Ludwigsdorf wind farm consists of 10 Enercon E-66 turbines dating from 2004. At the 8-MW Meschede wind farm, four Vestas V-90 turbines have been producing environmentally friendly electricity in the Hochsauerland district of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, since 2005. ENOVA intends to replace the 14 old turbines with six more powerful turbines. The repowering is expected to increase the total output from 26 to approximately 40 MW.

The project developer and the energy supplier successfully closed the transaction on 9 December after brief negotiations. Thanks to the acquisition of the two wind farms, ENOVA looks back on a successful business year in project development and investment management with a total of six acquired wind farms and one repowering permit.

"With the purchase of the two wind farms and their repowering, we are further advancing the German energy transition. We are pleased that we were able to complete the transaction so smoothly and within the shortest possible time," says ENOVA Managing Director Hauke Brümmer.

“The EWII Group is also committed to promoting the green transition of the energy sector in the future. We are convinced that we can provide the most sustainable impact in Denmark in direct proximity to our customer base. We are therefore happy to hand over two of our German windparks to a buyer we know is equally dedicated to supporting carbon-neutral power production. We wish ENOVA all the best with the new acquisition,” adds Oliver Wolgast, Executive Vice President, Renewables, Trading and Consulting at EWII Group.

In this transaction, ENOVA was advised by Kapellmann und Partner and EWII by Deloitte and Kromann Reumert.

