Nordex Group receives order to supply 94 MW to Brazil

The Nordex Group has received an order for N163/5.X turbines from Brazil. The manufacturer is to supply 16 turbines for the 94.4 MW ‘EOL TODA ENERGIA 2’ wind farm for TODA Investimentos do Brasil.

The wind farm is to be built in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near to the city of Pedro Avelino, Brazil. Installation is scheduled for 2Q24. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on 120 m concrete towers manufactured in their local plan in Lajes in Rio Grande do Norte.

TODA Investimentos do Brasil is a subsidiary of TODA Corporation, a Japanese company engaged in a wide range of business activities including renewable energy, with branches in Japan, Brazil, the US, and regions of South-East Asia and Africa.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.