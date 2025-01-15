Manchester leads European consortium to innovate cable technology for a greener power grid

Researchers at The University of Manchester will lead a European consortium to design crucial cable technology that will help achieve the ambition of transferring approximately 17% of total electricity from offshore wind by 2050.

The £5.5 million project, funded by Horizon Europe and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI), will involve a four-year collaboration between Manchester and academic and industry experts from ETH Zurich, the University of Vienna, Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, NKT Cable Group, Shell Research Ltd, S&B Insurance Advisors, and Arttic Innovation. This initiative aims to develop the enabling technology that supports a sustainable European electricity grid.

Named DCDYNAMIC (Accelerating DC Dynamic Export Cable Technology for a Sustainable European Electricity Grid), the project will consist of three distinct parts. Firstly, understanding how electrical, mechanical, and thermal stresses impact these cables; secondly how to create real-world conditions for reliable testing; and thirdly, construction of a 320 kV high-voltage DC cable prototype, tested at scale using the simulated conditions created through the project.

DCDYNAMIC will be led by Dr Tony Chen, Reader in High Voltage Engineering in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, which houses the UK’s largest academic electrical test and research facility, the High Voltage Lab. He will be joined by Ian Kinloch, Professor of Materials Science and Chief Scientist at the Henry Royce Institute, the UK’s national institute for material innovation; and Dr Mark Bissett, Reader in Nanomaterials based at the National Graphene Institute.

DCDYNAMIC is one of the earliest Horizon Europe projects since the UK re-joined, with a UK university serving as the lead co-ordinator.

Project Lead, Dr Tony Chen, said: “Being granted European Commission funding as the project coordinator on this scale demonstrates the competitiveness of UK institutions.”

“The knowledge gained from this project could revolutionise the design and use of HVDC cables, and set a new standard for this critical technology. By 2050, it could play a key role in ensuring that 17% of Europe’s electricity comes from offshore wind, building towards a safer, more sustainable, and more affordable energy network.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

