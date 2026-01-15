Fugro and PTSC G&S extend partnership

Fugro has extended its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PTSC Geos and Subsea Services (PTSC G&S), a branch of Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp. to meet Vietnam’s rising demand for geophysical, geotechnical, and metocean data services. Under this additional two-year agreement, Fugro’s full range of marine site characterisation services, combined with PTSC G&S’ local survey capabilities, will support both Vietnam’s oil and gas industry and the growing offshore wind sector.

This extended MoU represents a new milestone in Fugro and PTSC G&S’ partnership, which was set up in 2011, and reflects both parties’ commitment to contributing to the country’s developing offshore wind industry and ambitious offshore wind targets, as published in the 8th Power Development Plan (PDP8) in 2023. These include an initial target of approximately 6 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, and 70 to 91.5 GW by 2050, which is critical for the country to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Truong Tuan Nghia, PTSC G&S Director, said: “With over three decades of experience serving the Vietnamese and wider Asian market, we’re pleased to be extending our agreement with Fugro so we can carry on delivering comprehensive geophysical, geotechnical, and metocean surveys to our valued clients across Vietnam’s energy industry.”

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Strategic Sales and Marketing Director, added: “Vietnam holds tremendous potential for offshore wind power and, after over a decade of working here with our local partner, PTSC G&S, we’re thrilled to be unlocking geodata insights to now help develop Vietnam’s offshore wind market.”

