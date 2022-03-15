Vestas secures first Estonian wind project

Vestas has received a 21 MW order from Enefit Green AS’s subsidiary, Enefit Wind Purtse, for the Purtse wind project in Estonia, which represents Vestas’ market entry into Estonia. The order also marks Vestas’ first collaboration with Enefit Green.

The order includes the supply and installation of five V136-4.2 MW turbines installed at a hub height of 82 m. Vestas will also service the turbines under a 30-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are delighted to enter Estonia’s wind market and build a new partnership with Enefit Green at the Purtse wind project, as Vestas continues to expand our offering to new geographies with technology across our portfolio,” said Juan Furones, VP Sales North & West at Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Our V136-4.2 MW technology has proven to be an optimal match for the Purtse project, and we are committed to delivering this project safely and on schedule, to kickstart the necessary Estonian wind energy transition. Enefit Green has entrusted us with a 30 year full-scope service agreement, so at the same time, we are delighted to build out our service footprint in Estonia for the long-term.”

Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Wind Putse says: “Putse Wind Farm will be the first large wind farm to be built in Estonia in many years, and it confirms that new renewable energy capacities can be built quickly. The most powerful and modern wind turbines in Estonia will start generating electricity in Purtse, and a reliable partner in their installation ensures that the farm is completed on time and provides important environmentally friendly energy for Estonia throughout its life.”

Deliveries at the Purtse wind project are expected to begin 1Q23, whilst commissioning is planned for 1H23.

Enefit Green acquired the development project for Purtse Wind Farm from Raunistal in March 2021, and made the final investment decision to start construction in January 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including NOV, Shell Naturelle, Penspen, Future Market Insights, and more.