RWE to market green electricity from Polish wind farm to local industry

RWE Supply & Trading is to provide a significant share of the green electricity produced by the Polish onshore wind farm ‘Windfarm Polska III’, including the certificates of origin, totalling approximately 180 GWh. The green electricity will be delivered to Polish industrial customers in the construction sector for a period of 10 years from 2023 onwards. The 132 MW Polska III wind farm belongs to a wholly owned subsidiary of Stadtwerke München (Munich City Utilities). It is in the windy north of Poland (70 km south-east of Gdansk) and was commissioned in 2021.

RWE is one of the world’s leading producers of electricity from renewable sources, with a large portfolio of green power. RWE’s Energy Trading division already supplies many major industrial customers in Europe and the US with green electricity via power purchase agreements from RWE’s own plants as well as third-party plants. RWE thus helps industrial customers achieve their climate protection targets. Poland is one of RWE’s European focus markets. There, the company operates wind farms with a capacity of approximately 480 MW and is one of the five largest onshore wind power operators.

Stadtwerke München (SWM) has been a pioneer in the energy transition since 2008 with its ‘Renewable Energy Expansion Campaign’. The communal utility company has not only been expanding renewable energy generation in the Munich area but also developing further potential in Germany and Europe. In addition to Poland, SWM is active in eight other countries, primarily in onshore and offshore wind. The company covers most of the value chain, from planning and construction to operation and marketing of green electricity.

