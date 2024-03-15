SBM Offshore and Technip Energies sign partnership agreement to form floating offshore wind joint venture

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a joint venture entity, EkWiL. The new company will be a floating offshore wind (FOW) pure player, capable of proposing a wide range of solutions to clients.

EkWiL will combine the people expertise, engineering and delivery capabilities, and complementary technologies of Technip Energies and SBM Offshore, creating integrated floating solutions and leading delivery offerings for the FOW market. This unique positioning will enhance execution certainty and cost competitiveness to these innovative projects.

The 50/50 JV will operate as a fully integrated team, bringing together knowledge, innovation and capacities to develop the two leading-edge technologies (semi-submersible INO15 by T.ENTM and Tension Leg Platform Float4Wind®) covering a large spectrum of the FOW market, and bring them to commercial deployment.

Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented: “Our aim is to become a recognised leading contractor in developing FOW infrastructures. Collaboration is fundamental to position our ambitions sustainably while managing the pace of infrastructure development and the challenging economics of these pioneering systems. We are pleased to share our experience with the right partner, broadening the range of solutions and reinforcing our energy transition commitment.”

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “Joining forces and collaborating are necessary to capture the potential of the nascent FOW market. By leveraging the synergies of complementary technologies and supply chain experience, EkWiL will increase predictability to meet market demand and deliver on our ambition to provide new energy solutions.”

