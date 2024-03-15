Vestas wins order from Sempra Infrastructure for Mexican wind farm

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, has placed a 319 MW order for the Cimarron wind farm in Tecate, in the state of Baja California, Mexico. This is the third phase of the Energia Sierra Juarez Wind Complex that will have a total installed capacity of 582 MW.

The order includes supply and installation of 46 V163-4.5 MW turbines and 18 V162-6.2 MW turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 10-year service agreement (AOM 5000) that will optimise energy production while providing long-term business case certainty for the wind farm operations.

“We are proud to have been awarded a project by Sempra Infrastructure in Mexico, strengthening our long-standing relationship with this important player in the renewable energy ecosystem. We have been able to win trust from our customers in Latin America thanks to our reliable product offering and local team with strong execution and servicing capabilities. With the signing of this new contract, we consolidate our market position in Mexico and reinforce our commitment to the development of renewable energy in the country,”?said Mehdi Hadbi, Senior Business Director for Vestas in LATAM North.

Mario Barreiro Castellanos, Country Head for Vestas in Mexico, adds that “Our team has always worked dedicatedly, intensively and tirelessly, always investing in the country despite any market challenges, due to the broad potential we identify in Mexico to take on a leading role in the energy transition journey,” commented Mario Barreiro Castellanos, Country Head for Vestas in Mexico.

Turbines delivery is planned for 4Q24, whilst commissioning is expected for 4Q25.

