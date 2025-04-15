ABL to act as marine warranty surveyor on Inch Cape offshore wind farm

Inch Cape offshore wind farm will use energy and marine consultancy ABL as marine warranty surveyor on the transport and installation campaigns for the construction of the 1.1 GW project, located off the East coast of Scotland.

ABL will act as marine warranty surveyor for the full offshore wind farm construction, including the transport and installation of the wind turbine generators, jacket, and monopile foundations, offshore substation platform, as well as export and inter-array cables.

Inch Cape is one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm projects and is set to play a significant role in supporting Scottish and the wider UK’s offshore wind targets. It will feature 72 turbines generating renewable energy that will be transported 85 km to a new substation at Cockenzie, East Lothian, from where it will enter the national transmission system.

ABL’s office in Aberdeen, Scotland, will manage the project, supported by ABL’s offices in London and Newcastle, UK, and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“We will utilise our collective marine expertise from a huge amount of European offshore wind projects to deliver a high-quality service to the Inch Cape offshore wind farm. We are delighted to be working on this large scale renewable energy project,” says Ashley Perrett, ABL’s Sub Regional Director of Northern Europe.

The marine warranty surveyor work will include review of all relevant documentation, vessel inspections and certification of components and vessel equipment.

ABL has been involved with the Inch Cape project since 2019, supporting the early phase planning and development, and is now continuing its support into the construction phase.

The installation of Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform will take place in late summer 2025 and the project is set for completion in 2027.

