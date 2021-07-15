ClassNK and the Carbon Trust to boost offshore wind in Japan

ClassNK, an internationally recognised classification society and the Carbon Trust, a global climate change consultancy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan. As independent organisations with shared values this agreement will enable ClassNK and the Carbon Trust to collaborate on assisting national initiatives to improve progress in areas that are critical to the successful implementation of offshore wind projects, including acceleration of industrial development and technical innovation, regulatory and policy reform, standardisation, and increasing skills in the industry.

In December 2020, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) published its Green Growth Strategy, which includes the offshore wind industry as one of 14 sectors expected to grow. In addition, the Public-Private Council has established the Vision for Offshore Wind Power Industry to enhance the competitiveness of the offshore wind sector, accelerate efforts to promote effective and efficient R&D, and strengthen the supply chain to reach the target of 10 GW by 2030 and 30 – 45 GW by 2040.

The Carbon Trust has a strong track record in helping to scale up offshore wind globally by providing strategic and policy advice to governments and industry, and by accelerating innovation and cost reduction through a portfolio of industry-leading collaborative research, development, and demonstration programmes. Meanwhile, ClassNK has longstanding and well-respected knowledge in the maritime sector and recently expanded its wind power-related certification services, such as type approval and wind farm certification for obtaining permissions in line with Japan’s regulations. The MoU will enable the deep expertise of both organisations to be combined and will benefit the future competitiveness of the Japanese offshore wind power industry.

