The Nordex Group receives robust order intake of 3.4 GW in 1H24

In 1H24 the Nordex Group secured 3357 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding service business), growing by 27% compared to previous year’s figure (1H23: 2,641 MW). Of this amount 1271 MW were recorded in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2/2023: 1620 MW). The average sales price in €/MW of capacity (ASP) continued to remain on a stable level of €0.89 million/MW in the first half of this year (2Q24 €0.96) compared to 1H23 (2Q23 €0.89).

Between January and June 2024, customers ordered a total of 602 wind turbines for projects in 17 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, South Africa, Lithuania, and Turkey.

"We are pleased with our order intake in the first half of the year and our ability to keep pricing stable. Particularly, the strong demand for our N163 turbines, both in Europe and globally, re-affirm our confidence in our order intake plans for the remainder of this year,” said José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.