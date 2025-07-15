RWE and Masdar confirm completion of examination stage of DBS offshore wind farms

RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, acknowledge that the nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) examination period for the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms has concluded.

With an estimated combined installed capacity of 3 GW, the DBS projects are NSIPs for the UK’s energy system and would be capable of supplying around 3 million UK homes with electricity annually. They would be located in shallow waters on the Dogger Bank, over 100 km off the north-east coast of England.

Danielle Lane, Director of Offshore Wind Development UK & Ireland, RWE, responded: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone for the DBS projects, the most powerful offshore wind farms currently progressing through the NSIP planning process. Beyond delivering clean electricity to millions of homes, these projects have the potential to provide a significant economic boost, particularly to the north-east of England, supporting thousands of jobs during development and construction. They also demonstrate RWE’s continued commitment to working closely with partners like Masdar to support the government’s mission of building a sustainable, energy-secure future for the UK.”

Husain Al Meer, Director, Global Offshore Wind at Masdar, commented: “Today’s announcement brings us one stage closer to the all-important green light for the DBS projects, which are set to play a leading role in the UK’s energy transformation. Masdar has been a key partner in the UK’s clean energy journey and these projects will help power millions of homes, drive sustainable economic growth, and create much-needed jobs. We look forward to continuing working with RWE in bringing these projects to fruition and supporting a clean, secure energy future for the UK.”

The DBS offshore wind farms are a joint venture (JV) between RWE, a global leader in renewable energy, and Masdar, a global clean energy leader. RWE leads both DBS projects, overseeing development, construction, and operations on behalf of the JV partnership.

Since the start of the examination in January 2025, the planning inspectorate has rigorously assessed the environmental, socio-economic, and technical attributes of the DBS projects against the UK’s standards for sustainable infrastructure development. The inspectorate will prepare and submit a detailed report with recommendations to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero within the next three months, and a consent decision is anticipated within the next six months.

Throughout the examination period, RWE has worked diligently, addressing questions from stakeholders and the examining authority to ensure they have comprehensive information to issue its recommendation to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

