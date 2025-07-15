Taihan completes export cable installation for offshore wind project

Taihan’s cable-laying vessel (CLV), PALOS, has completed the installation of export cables for the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project. The project, located near Songido, Nakwol-myeon, Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do, is a large scale initiative to develop a 364.8 MW wind power complex. With a total project cost of KRW 2.3 trillion, the facility will generate enough electricity to power approximately 250 000 households year-round upon completion. The overall project progress has now surpassed 50%.

This project marks the first deployment of PALOS since its acquisition by Taihan. The export cable installation, covering two 28 km lines, was carried out in two phases: the first phase took place over two weeks in mid-May, and the second phase began in late June and was completed week commencing 7 July 2025. The installation of inter-array cables, also produced by Taihan, is scheduled to commence after July.

PALOS, introduced in November 2023, is a specialised cable-laying vessel acquired to secure Taihan’s turnkey competitiveness, spanning production, transportation, installation, and maintenance of submarine cables. As Korea’s only CLV, it was purpose-built from the design stage for submarine cable installation. With a top speed of 9 knots under its own power, PALOS offers installation speeds five to six times faster than cable laying barges (CLBs) that rely on tugboats, and maintains stability even in adverse weather and tidal conditions.

The vessel is a hybrid model capable of operating in both dynamic positioning Class 2 (DP2) mode, which automatically and precisely controls the vessel’s position, and Anchoring mode, which fixes the vessel using anchors as needed. DP2 mode is used for deep waters requiring high-precision installation, while anchoring mode, which consumes less fuel, is employed in shallow waters with minimal tidal influence, ensuring both efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Additionally, unlike conventional vessels, PALOS features a flat-bottom design that allows independent access to very shallow coastal areas, enabling all-weather deployment across diverse marine environments. It is particularly recognised for delivering optimal performance in the West Sea, where shallow depths and strong currents make cable installation highly challenging.

A Taihan official stated: “PALOS has proven both its stability and installation capabilities by successfully completing cable laying in the demanding West Sea region. Leveraging our turnkey competitiveness from production to installation, we anticipate creating diverse opportunities in upcoming large scale offshore wind projects and the West Coast HVDC Energy Highway.”

