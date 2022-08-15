Siemens Gamesa partners with Azure Power on Indian wind installation

Siemens Gamesa has secured its first order in India with Azure Power India Private Limited (Azure Power) to supply 96 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for a 346 MW project in the state of Karnataka.

The project opens a new partnership in India with Azure Power, an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. Azure has a pan India portfolio of over 7.4 GW of renewable energy assets either operational or under construction in the country, primarily in solar.

The wind turbine supply agreement, a first for Azure, will cater to its projects under the SECI Hybrid IV, SECI XI tenders, and its other energy pipelines. When fully deployed, these wind turbines will produce enough clean energy to meet the power needs of over one million Indian homes.

“We are delighted to begin this new partnership with Azure Power on this large scale project using our latest India focused technology. The contract provides new impetus to the wind industry at a key juncture in the country’s energy transition. Teams from both companies have worked relentlessly over the last few months to secure maximum value for the project. With this new joint approach, alongside our technological innovation, we are confident of delivering the right renewable energy solutions to the market,” said Navin Dewaji, India CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power, said: “We are pleased to partner with Siemens Gamesa in our first wind project. Wind energy is going to be an imperative element for delivering firm, reliable, and clean energy to achieve the energy transition vision of the country. This partnership will create long term supply visibility while securing sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

Siemens Gamesa launched this new platform in 2020 during an ongoing pandemic, and with this new deal takes order entry for the Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform in India past the 1.4 GW mark, helping to confirm its competitiveness in the Indian market.

