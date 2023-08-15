NKT awarded cable contract for Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm

NKT has signed an order for the power cable system for the Polish offshore wind project Baltic Power. The project is important for the transition to renewable energy in Poland and the national ambitions of up to 11 GW offshore wind installed by 2040.

Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm will be the first offshore wind farm in Poland, located 23 km off the coast. With 76 wind turbines, it will provide a capacity of up to 1.2 GW, and will thereby be an important contributor to the Polish ambitions to install up to 11 GW of offshore wind in the Baltic Sea by 20240.

“We are proud to support the development of offshore wind in the Baltic Sea with the order for Baltic Power. The project is an important step in the Polish transition to renewable energy, and we are pleased to leverage our experience to support the development of the offshore wind sector in Poland,” said Lukas Sidler, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions in Cologne, where NKT will manufacture the offshore power cables.

NKT will execute the power cable project for Baltic Power in a consortium with two partners.

The order award does not change the 2023 financial outlook for NKT.

