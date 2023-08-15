Vestas secures 140 MW order from Capital Power in Canada
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Vestas has received a 140 MW order to power the Halkirk II wind project owned by Capital Power in Alberta, Canada. The order consists of 31 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines.
The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.
“We’re thrilled to partner again with Capital Power to expand their wind energy portfolios in Canada, particularly with one of the industry’s highest producing onshore wind turbines,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “The 4 MW platform is ideally suited for Alberta’s wind environment and our strong service operations will ensure Capital Power’s projects operate at full capacity.”
“We’re excited to once again partner with Vestas for the supply of wind turbine technology for our Halkirk II Wind project, another critical facet of our balanced approach to net zero by 2045,” said Steve Owens, Senior Vice President, Construction and Engineering for Capital Power. “The V150-4.5 MW wind turbines will bring our Halkirk II Wind project to life as we continue to power a sustainable future for people and planet.”
Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q24.
