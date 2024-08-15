Dominion Energy secures lease area from BOEM

Virginia Electric and Power Com., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, Inc., has secured the rights for a 176 505-acre lease area off the coast of Virginia Beach, adjacent and to the East of where the company's 2.6-GW Coastal Virginia offshore wind (CVOW) is currently under construction.

Winning the lease provides Dominion Energy with the option to pursue additional offshore wind development in the mid-Atlantic. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management indicates the lease area could support between 2.1 – 4 GW of offshore wind energy generation. The lease area is located approximately 35 nautical miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

In early July, the company announced the acquisition from Avangrid of the 40 000-acre Kitty Hawk Wind North offshore wind lease area, to be renamed CVOW South. If approved by regulators and constructed, CVOW South would have a capacity of 800 MW, enough capacity to serve 200 000 homes. At this time, the company does not have an estimated timeline or cost for development of either CVOW South or the new leasehold.

“Offshore wind is critical to our all-of-the-above approach to meet the unprecedented growth of our customer electric demand over the next decade,” said Robert M. Blue, Chair, President, and CEO of Dominion Energy. “Winning this lease area gives us another low-cost option to meet that growing demand while providing our customers with reliable, affordable and increasing clean energy.”

