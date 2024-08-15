Equinor wins offshore wind lease in U.S. Central Atlantic auction

Equinor has been announced as a provisional winner in the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) offshore wind energy lease auction in the U.S. Central Atlantic region. The 2 GW lease will have the capacity to produce enough energy to power approximately 900 000 US homes.

With a bid of US$75 001 001 for 101 443 acres in the Atlantic Ocean, Equinor secured one of two fixed-bottom lease areas in the BOEM auction located 26 nautical miles from the mouth of the Delaware Bay. Equinor will now work with BOEM to certify the lease and, after regulatory approvals, the Central Atlantic site would be added to Equinor’s existing US offshore wind portfolio.

“Equinor is pleased to have been selected as the provisional winner of the Central Atlantic offshore wind lease auction. Equinor’s interest in this auction is consistent with our approach to pursue attractive offshore wind opportunities in the US. The Central Atlantic region has a rapidly growing demand for electricity with widespread support for adding renewable sources of energy into the power mix,” said Molly Morris, President of Equinor Renewables Americas.

“Today’s announcement underscores Equinor’s commitment to delivering value through renewable projects. This is a long-term option with first power post-2035. Developing this lease area will draw upon Equinor’s proven capabilities in offshore wind. We will take a disciplined approach to minimise risk and mature a robust project in our portfolio,” added Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President of Equinor Renewables.

Equinor’s provisional win in the Central Atlantic builds off recent offshore wind milestones on the East Coast, with construction ongoing at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and offshore work underway to support the Empire Wind 1 project.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!