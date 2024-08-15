Vestas secures order from CS Energy

Vestas has received an order for the supply and installation (S&I) of 46 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from Vestas’ EnVentus platform for CS Energy’s Lotus Creek wind farm, located in Central Queensland. With a generation capacity of 285 MW, Vestas will also deliver a long-term active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, ensuring optimal energy production to the Australian grid.

Lotus Creek wind farm is the first project developed by Vestas Development in Australia, to reach financial close and construction readiness.

Vestas’ efforts to expand its presence in renewable energy development are highlighted through securing all key land access, planning and environmental approvals, grid connection, and delivering the overall wind farm design. Included in this was collaborating with Lotus Creek wind farm landholders and the Traditional Owners Barada Barna and Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala people. Vestas also worked closely with Ark Energy in the project’s early stage.

“Together with CS Energy and Zenviron, Vestas is delighted to provide our best-in-class people, wind turbines and capabilities for this landmark project. As the world’s largest provider of wind energy, we have always been committed to Australia’s sustainable future and we thank the Lotus Creek project partners for joining us in this world-changing mission,” said Danny Nielsen, Country Head and Senior Vice President, Australia and New Zealand Vestas.

“Lotus Creek wind farm showcases Vestas Development Australia’s ability to bring greenfield projects to commercial and planning maturity, hence accelerating the uptake of essential clean energy projects across Australia. A key to this project’s success has been nurturing valuable relationships with the traditional owners, landholders, the local community and our dedicated team of consultants,” added Evan Carless, Vice President, Vestas Development Australia.

“The Lotus Creek wind farm will be CS Energy’s first 100% owned wind asset and is a key part of our strategy to develop up to 700 MW of wind generation in Central Queensland. This project will support the growing demand for renewable energy from our large commercial and industrial customers and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region,” commented Darren Busine, CEO, CS Energy.

By developing new renewable energy projects, Vestas continues to advance the energy transition while bringing value and benefits to local communities. Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to begin in 1Q26, with commissioning to commence in 4Q26.

During the peak of construction, Lotus Creek wind farm will involve an on-site workforce of up to 400 people and create 10 – 15 long-term regional service roles once operational. The 285 MW generated by this wind farm will power the equivalent of 150 000 average Queensland homes.

