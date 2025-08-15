Oceaneering receives Scottish Enterprise funding for Rosyth cable manufacturing facility

Oceaneering has announced that its Rosyth, Scotland, umbilical and cable manufacturing facility has secured grant funding from Scottish Enterprise (SE).

The funding will support Oceaneering’s floating offshore wind dynamic cable qualification projects.

The immediate project will make use of existing manufacturing equipment at the Rosyth facility for the initial phase of research and development. Once the product has been designed and certified, Oceaneering aims to invest in new equipment and machinery for added project capacity.

Shaun Roedel, Senior Vice President of Manufactured Products, Oceaneering, responded: “We anticipate that this funding will enable us to make critical investments that will drive job creation in and around Rosyth. By leveraging our strategic location for the UK offshore floating wind market, we can develop and strengthen our local supply chain and reduce logistical complexities. This will enhance efficiency and directly support our commitments to sustainable and responsible operations. This investment strengthens our commitment to innovation and leverages more than 30 years of expertise in delivering dynamic solutions designed for, and operating in, the most demanding offshore environments.”

Scott Hamilton, General Manager, Manufactured Products – Rosyth, Oceaneering, commented: “Securing this funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to establish the Rosyth site as a centre of excellence for the offshore wind and renewable energy industries. We are proud to lead the way in supporting the UK supply chain’s renewable energy ambitions.”

Suzanne Sosna, Director for Energy Transition, SE, added: “We are proud to support pioneering companies like Oceaneering who are seizing upon a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our energy landscape. Scotland is the windbreak of Europe and perfectly positioned to accelerate the energy transition and maximise its economic benefits. SE’s vision is for Scotland to be viewed around the world as a centre of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness, and service. We are working to accelerate technology innovation, supply chain capability, and investment in manufacturing and key infrastructure, and Oceaneering is a prime example of the kind of company that encapsulates this ambition.”

Gillian Martin, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, concluded: “I’m delighted to recognise the significance of this research and development grant award from Scottish Enterprise, which reflects the Scottish Government’s continued commitment to supporting innovation and growth in key sectors, such as offshore wind. Scotland’s growing offshore wind industry is creating opportunities, delivering jobs, and attracting major investment across the country. Oceaneering’s project exemplifies the kind of high-value, future-focused investment wind that we want to attract – supporting the development of cutting-edge technologies for the global energy transition and helping to build a fair, green, and growing economy for Scotland.”

Oceaneering’s Rosyth manufacturing facility has been operating at the Port of Rosyth since 1999, providing subsea communication, power, and hydraulic umbilicals to fixed and floating offshore oil and gas facilities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!