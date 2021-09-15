Floating offshore wind to create new job opportunities in Scotland

Proposals for a floating offshore wind farm could create 3900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of manufacturing and construction, if successful in a leasing round for the rights to develop new offshore wind projects in Scottish waters.

The figures have been published by Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), a partnership including BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy business with a strong Scottish presence, Elicio, an experienced Belgian offshore wind developer, owner and operator, and floating wind technology developer, BW Ideol.

The group is one of a number of bidders in the ScotWind leasing round run by Crown Estate Scotland, which closed on 16 July 2021, and is committed to manufacturing the project’s floating concrete foundations at a port location in Scotland.

The employment projections have been developed by respected independent economic consultancy, Biggar Economics.

Speaking ahead of a major conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 15 September 2021 on the growth of floating offshore wind, Gordon MacDougall, Managing Director of Baywa r.e UK, said:

“Floating Energy Allyance is focused on being at the vanguard of the development of floating wind in Scotland and fully committed to maximising the opportunities for the Scottish supply chain if successful in ScotWind.

“At the heart of that pledge is our commitment to the manufacture of 100% of our concrete foundations at a port location in Scotland. This would drive the majority of the 3900 jobs created by one of our projects at the peak of construction.

“We would also invest in a new Floating Energy Allyance Supply Chain Fund to support as many Scottish companies as possible to compete for work across all phases of our project.”

Crown Estate Scotland will announce the successful applicants in early 2022.

