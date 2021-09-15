Ocean Winds installs final turbine at the Moray East wind farm

Ocean Winds (OW), the result of 50/50 joint venture (JV) by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE for offshore wind energy, has celebrated the installation of the last of its 100 turbines at sea for one of Scotland’s biggest wind farms: Moray East.

Ocean Winds (OW) has been developing offshore wind in the Moray Firth since EDPR won the rights to develop offshore wind in the Moray Firth in the UK’s 3rd round of offshore wind leasing in 2009. The wind farm began generating when its first few turbines came online in June 2021 and has been gradually increasing output as more turbines are firstly installed then commissioned. The commissioning work which will enable the project to achieve full output of 950 MW is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

The project has the capacity to produce the power for average requirements of approximately 950 000 UK homes, and sufficient electricity to save 1.4 million tpy of CO 2 equivalent (assuming displacement of gas generation). Thus, the project has currently 100 V164 turbines with a capacity of 9.5 MW.

Power will be generated at £57.50/MWhr.

